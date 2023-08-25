CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 4.4%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 637,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,734,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

