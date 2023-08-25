Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.99. Approximately 176,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 898,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at $582,924.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,020 shares of company stock worth $3,039,725 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

