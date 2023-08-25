Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 77,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,832,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after buying an additional 4,198,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 314,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

