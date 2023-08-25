Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 492.4% in August

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, an increase of 492.4% from the July 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Stock Performance

DTSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 876,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,519. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.26. Datasea has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

Featured Stories

