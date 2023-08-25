Dave Girouard Sells 3,620 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 6,797,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,711,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

