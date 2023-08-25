Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $407.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $398.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $458.53.

NYSE DE opened at $386.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

