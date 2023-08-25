dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Down 4.2%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.60. 635,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 172,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

