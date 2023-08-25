Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

