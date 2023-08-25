Destiny Capital Corp CO Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 216,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,378,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FDVV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 128,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.