Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $123,640.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,344.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Digi International Price Performance
Shares of DGII opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on DGII
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digi International
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.