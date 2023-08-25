Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $123,640.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,344.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

