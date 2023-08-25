Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,908.66

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,908.66 ($37.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,136 ($40.01). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,120 ($39.81), with a volume of 373,788 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($42.87) to GBX 3,500 ($44.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($30.62) to GBX 2,550 ($32.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.38) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,985.71 ($38.09).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,088.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,910.23. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,282.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

