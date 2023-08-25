Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.25.

DLTR stock opened at $123.88 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

