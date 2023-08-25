DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3463 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 150,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,510. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

