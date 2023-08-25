Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 4.1%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 42,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 215,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $221,858.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,624 shares of company stock worth $2,246,078 over the last 90 days. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.