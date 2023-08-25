Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 700,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Drexel Morgan & Co. cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up about 1.3% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after buying an additional 589,200 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 920,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,007. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.