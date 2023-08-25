DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 546.8% in August

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DSS Stock Performance

DSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 156,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its position in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

