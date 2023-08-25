Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of DUOL opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,355 shares of company stock worth $15,125,116. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

