EAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.55 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00250214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

