Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.94

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.94 and traded as low as $31.46. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 262 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Eagle Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

