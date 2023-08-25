Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Shares Down 1.9%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 139,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 164,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
