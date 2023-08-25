Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Shares Down 1.9%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 139,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 164,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 70.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 301,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,530 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 29.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 884,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

