eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. eCash has a total market cap of $464.68 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,033.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.00740554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00115113 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000326 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,480,379,673,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,480,410,923,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

