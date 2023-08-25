Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lowered by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,321 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

ECL stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,892. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.