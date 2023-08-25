ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ECP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th. This is a boost from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 53.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61.

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

