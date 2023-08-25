ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ECP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th. This is a boost from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
ECP Emerging Growth Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 53.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61.
ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile
