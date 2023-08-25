Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

