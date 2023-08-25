Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 744 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 140.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $498.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.38.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

