Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $154.97 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

