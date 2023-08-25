Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $747,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

