Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 93,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 25.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 232,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.