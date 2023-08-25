Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 7,460 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 43,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

