Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 6,135 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.