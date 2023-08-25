Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.06% of Electronic Arts worth $350,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,659,000 after acquiring an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,568. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 611,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,156. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

