Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.06% of Electronic Arts worth $350,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,659,000 after acquiring an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,568. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Electronic Arts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 611,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,156. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.