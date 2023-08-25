ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.98 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $8.98 million and $11,126.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.39 or 1.00074256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04591574 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,390.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

