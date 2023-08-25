Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.60

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.60 and last traded at C$50.92, with a volume of 191091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.45.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMA

Emera Trading Down 0.1 %

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 65.09%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.