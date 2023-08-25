Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Up 7.1%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.37 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Approximately 3,880,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,342,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

Empire Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £25.97 million, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.57.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

