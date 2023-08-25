Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,848 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of EDR stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Read More
