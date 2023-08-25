Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,848 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

