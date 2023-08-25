Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Energi has a market cap of $3.49 million and $72,794.61 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00038636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,120,781 coins and its circulating supply is 68,121,400 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.