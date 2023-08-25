Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.68 and traded as high as C$2.95. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 618,423 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.14.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

