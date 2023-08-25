Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Zoetis worth $197,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.89. 94,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

