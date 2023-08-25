EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of EQT opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

