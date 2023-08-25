Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.29). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.29), with a volume of 102,999 shares traded.
Equiniti Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 78.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.80.
Equiniti Group Company Profile
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.
Featured Articles
