Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $768.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,696. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $780.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.