Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

