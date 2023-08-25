ERC20 Market Capitalization Achieves $9.92 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $230.71 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,019.55 or 1.00048618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00889089 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $9.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

