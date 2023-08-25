Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $457,010,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 181.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

