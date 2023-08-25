Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Lowered to $115.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shares of EEFT opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

