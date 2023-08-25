Evercore ISI Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $47.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

