Everdome 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $588,880.33 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $588,880.33 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Everdome

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

