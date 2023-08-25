EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 565 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $228.82. 1,019,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,946. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

