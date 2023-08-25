EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,367. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.