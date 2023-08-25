EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,044,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,215,451. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

